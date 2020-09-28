Report: Philadelphia 76ers Reached Out to Doc Rivers

On Monday, the Los Angeles Clippers sent shockwaves around the NBA when they decided to part ways with veteran head coach, Doc Rivers. A couple of weeks ago, this news wouldn't have been all that shocking considering Rivers' Clippers dropped a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

But following the series loss, a report indicated Rivers was going to run it back with the Clippers next year. However, that's no longer the case. As of Monday night, both Rivers and the Clippers organization confirmed Rivers' departure. And now the veteran head coach is garnering early interest from teams who are on the hunt for a new leader.

Count the Philadelphia 76ers in as interested in Rivers. According to ESPN's Marc Spears, both the Sixers and the New Orleans Pelicans "have already reached out to former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to their head coach openings."

Before Rivers' departure, the Sixers' search for a head coach was already down to two candidates in former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, and Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue. Now that Rivers is available, however, the 76ers' coaching search could have a third top candidate involved as Philly seems to be interested in considering Rivers, rightfully so.

At the moment, there's no further information on whether the Sixers plan to hold an interview with Rivers or not, but the opening of the Clippers job does give Philly competition for Lue's services. According to Los Angeles Times writer Brad Turner, Lue is on a shortlist of early candidates for the Clippers. While the Sixers have reportedly shown more interest in D'Antoni lately, Rivers' current availability could shake things up.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_