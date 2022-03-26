76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to continue their successful week on Friday night with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road.

A few nights ago, the Sixers entered a difficult matchup against the Eastern Conference’s top team, the Miami Heat. The last time the Heat and the Sixers met, Miami took care of business with ease on their home court.

Many believed that would be the case in South Philly once again on Monday considering the unfortunate circumstances for the Sixers. With Joel Embiid and James Harden out for the matchup, the Sixers went into the game shorthanded.

However, they didn’t fall short at all. Led by Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers pulled off an incredible upset against the Heat, who had all of their stars healthy and available. Two nights later, the Sixers kept the momentum going as they faced the Los Angeles Lakers on the road for the first time this year.

While the Lakers put up a good fight without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor, the Sixers still took care of business and picked up their second-straight win. On Friday, Philly will look to make it three in a row against the Clippers.

Earlier in the year, the Sixers fell just short of defeating the Clippers as they collected a one-point loss at home. Now, the Sixers are out for revenge. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Clippers battle it out once more? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM ET.

Location: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBA TV

Clippers TV Broadcast: SoCal/NBA TV

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Clippers Listen: AM 570 L.A. Sports

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213, LAC +175

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook