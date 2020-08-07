A Disappointed Ben Simmons is in Good Spirits After Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons hasn't dealt with significant injury concerns since the year was drafted out of LSU. After missing his entire first season with a foot injury, Simmons managed to play in all but four games during his next two seasons.

Year three, however, has been a different story. Back in February, Simmons injured his back during the first practice after returning from the All-Star break. At the time, the Sixers believed Simmons' back injury was nothing to be concerned about. That changed a few nights later, though.

During a Saturday night primetime matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Simmons pushed through any back pain he had and attempted to compete. Less than five minutes into the game, though, Simmons rushed back to the locker room in pain.

As it turns out, he was dealing with a lower-back impingement, which would've realistically ended his regular season had the NBA not gone on a hiatus 65 games into the year. Simmons benefitted from the time off as he got healthy and back in shape to play again. Unfortunately, another injury has become a roadblock for the third year Sixer.

On Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, Simmons suffered a knee injury. While it wasn't bad enough to keep him from walking off the court and back to the team's locker room without assistance, it will bee significant enough to make him miss time. At the moment, Simmons and the Sixers are still working on a recovery plan for his left kneecap subluxation.

As expected, Simmons is disappointed he will have to miss time again, but according to his head coach and teammates, the third-year guard is keeping his head held high as he looks forward to returning in the future potentially. "I was with him last night," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said on Thursday.

"We had an organization dinner in the bubble where we're at. I sat with Ben and Scott Epsley, another Australian, our team doctor to go through what does this all mean and what does it look like. I feel like there is certainly some disappointment. I think the uncertainty of what really is it right now is obviously there, but he's a great teammate, and his teammates care about him, and I think more will unfold in I suspect the next 24 hours when we can maybe provide more information."

While Simmons is facing uncertainty at the moment regarding a potential return, he seems to be keeping positive vibes while with his teammates. "I saw him last night, and he's in good spirits," said Sixers shooting guard, Josh Richardson. "He's excited to get back as soon as he can. He's definitely optimistic."

This situation for Simmons and the Sixers is far from ideal as playoffs are approaching, but they aren't giving up hope without their two-time All-Star. "It's a little frustrating sometimes, but that's the way the game goes," Richardson continued. "We're going to have to have a next-man-up mentality like we kind of had all year. Guys will pick up the slack, and when we get him back, he'll fit back in seamlessly."

