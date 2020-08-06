Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons suffered a subluxation of his left patella during Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Simmons, who checked into the third quarter for roughly over six minutes, left the game early after suffering a mysterious lower-body injury after passing the ball away.

Shortly after coming out of the game, Simmons and members of the team's medical staff went back to the team's locker room to get checked out. At the time, Simmons was reportedly dealing with a knee injury, which wasn't deemed serious.

As he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the first signs of Simmons' evaluation was encouraging as he was dealing with no pain and had no swelling.

Shortly after getting everything checked out in the locker room, Simmons left the arena where the game was being played at to get his knee further examined. On Wednesday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Simmons's MRI came back clean. Therefore, his injury didn't seem too significant initially.

On Thursday, Simmons' official diagnosis came in, and the two-time All-Star is dealing with a subluxation of his left patella. Per Healthline, Subluxation is another word for partial dislocation of a bone. Patellar subluxation is a partial dislocation of the kneecap (patella). It's also known as patellar instability or kneecap instability.

At the moment, Simmons doesn't have a timetable set as Simmons, and the Sixers are "considering treatment options," per a team spokesperson. What we do know right now, though, is that Simmons is already ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_