All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons Receives Diagnosis on Knee Injury

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons suffered a subluxation of his left patella during Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Simmons, who checked into the third quarter for roughly over six minutes, left the game early after suffering a mysterious lower-body injury after passing the ball away.

Shortly after coming out of the game, Simmons and members of the team's medical staff went back to the team's locker room to get checked out. At the time, Simmons was reportedly dealing with a knee injury, which wasn't deemed serious.

As he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the first signs of Simmons' evaluation was encouraging as he was dealing with no pain and had no swelling. 

Shortly after getting everything checked out in the locker room, Simmons left the arena where the game was being played at to get his knee further examined. On Wednesday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Simmons's MRI came back clean. Therefore, his injury didn't seem too significant initially.

On Thursday, Simmons' official diagnosis came in, and the two-time All-Star is dealing with a subluxation of his left patella. Per Healthline, Subluxation is another word for partial dislocation of a bone. Patellar subluxation is a partial dislocation of the kneecap (patella). It's also known as patellar instability or kneecap instability.

At the moment, Simmons doesn't have a timetable set as Simmons, and the Sixers are "considering treatment options," per a team spokesperson. What we do know right now, though, is that Simmons is already ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Wizards: Live Updates From Sixers' Third Seeding Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday afternoon. Following along for live updates regarding the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards for a Wednesday afternoon matchup. Here's where to watch, live stream, and more.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Orlando Mentality is Paying off for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid seems to have a newfound mentality in Orlando, and it seems to be working like a charm for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Raved About Al Horford's Physicality vs. Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was thrilled to see Al Horford "put his thumbprint" on the game against the Wizards with physical play.

Justin Grasso

76ers Receive Promising Update on Ben Simmons' Injury

After receiving medical attention on his knee, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons doesn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious.

Justin Grasso

Despite Losing Simmons, 76ers Defeat Wizards on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers might've lost Ben Simmons, but they still managed to come out on top by defeating the Washington Wizards 107-98.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Leaves Wizards Game With Injury

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons left Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with a knee injury.

Justin Grasso

76ers Encouraged by Shake Milton's Ability to Bounce Back

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers felt encouraged to see second-year guard Shake Milton bounce back after struggling during the NBA's season restart on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: Mike Scott out, Glenn Robinson III Doubtful

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Mike Scott and Glenn Robinson III are both likely to be out against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Thought NBA Bubble Idea was 'Crazy' at First

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle discussed his opinion on the NBA's bubble in Orlando.

Justin Grasso