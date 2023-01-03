76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson 'Fast Shaq'

CJ McCollum was the New Orleans Pelicans’ MVP when playing against the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, as he hit 11 three-pointers and generated over 40 points in the win. During Monday night’s rematch between the Sixers and the Pelicans on Monday in South Philly, it was Zion Williamson who was putting on a show for the Pelicans.

Monday’s matchup was dueling of the stars. Sixers center Joel Embiid scored a game-high of 42 points in less than 36 minutes of action. While the big man was highly-efficient from the field, producing over 60 percent of his shots, Williamson was even more efficient, as he almost converted on all 12 of his field goal attempts.

After Monday’s game, which resulted in a victory for Philadelphia, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers described the Pelicans’ superstar as a faster version of the legendary big man Shaquille O’Neal.

“It’s tough,” Rivers said about his team defending against Williamson. “I mean, it’s like guarding a fast Shaq. I’m not saying Shaq was slow but…It is. I mean, he’s tough. I look at half those calls, and I think it depends on what side of the bench you’re on with him. He’s just a tough guy to guard.”

With Zion Williamson playing such a physical game in the paint, the Sixers sent him to the line for eight free throw attempts on Monday. Those handfuls of trips allowed the star to put up six points from the charity stripe.

In the end, Williamson wrapped up Monday’s game with 26 points. Unfortunately, his night was cut short, as a hamstring strain, which he suffered late in the third quarter, ended his game prematurely.

Williamson certainly would’ve helped the Pelicans keep the game closer, but his absence was clear in the end. The Sixers pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring New Orleans 36-30 en route to a 120-111 win. Zion Williamson wrapped up his two-game battle against the Sixers this season by averaging 31 points while draining 76 percent of his shots.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.