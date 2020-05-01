76ers' Elton Brand Congratulates Marc Eversley as Bulls Announce New GM

After weeks of interviews and considerations for multiple candidates, the Chicago Bulls have officially found their new General Manager. Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley will begin to take over in Chicago's front office alongside their new top executive from Denver, Artuas Karnisovas.

Now, the 76ers will have to search for Eversley's replacement, but first, Elton Brand would like to congratulate his former assistant on landing a General Manager job of his own. "I would like to congratulate Marc on being named General Manager of the Chicago Bulls," Brand said on Friday, per a statement from the 76ers' Twitter account.

"He's an intelligent, highly skilled manager with an eye for talent, a great feel for the game, and the unique ability to forge meaningful relationships. Evs will be a great fit for the Bulls' front office. We've known each other over 20 years, and I admired his rise through the ranks from afar, before having the pleasure of working closely with him in Philadelphia."

"The Bulls have added a great basketball mind and an even better human being. I wish Evs and his family the best as he begins this new chapter in his successful career."

Now that Eversley is officially in business with the Bulls, the former 76ers front office man has a challenging task ahead of him as Chicago works on rebuilding its team. The first order of business for Eversley and company will be figuring out what to do with the team's head coach, Jim Boylen.

While it doesn't sound like the Bulls are in a rush to replace Boylen at this time, rumors suggest that a breakup between Boylen and the Bulls is inevitable. And ultimately, it will be the first tough decision that Marc Eversley has to make as he joins a new front office.

