All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Elton Brand Congratulates Marc Eversley as Bulls Announce New GM

Justin Grasso

After weeks of interviews and considerations for multiple candidates, the Chicago Bulls have officially found their new General Manager. Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley will begin to take over in Chicago's front office alongside their new top executive from Denver, Artuas Karnisovas. 

Now, the 76ers will have to search for Eversley's replacement, but first, Elton Brand would like to congratulate his former assistant on landing a General Manager job of his own. "I would like to congratulate Marc on being named General Manager of the Chicago Bulls," Brand said on Friday, per a statement from the 76ers' Twitter account.

"He's an intelligent, highly skilled manager with an eye for talent, a great feel for the game, and the unique ability to forge meaningful relationships. Evs will be a great fit for the Bulls' front office. We've known each other over 20 years, and I admired his rise through the ranks from afar, before having the pleasure of working closely with him in Philadelphia."

"The Bulls have added a great basketball mind and an even better human being. I wish Evs and his family the best as he begins this new chapter in his successful career."

Now that Eversley is officially in business with the Bulls, the former 76ers front office man has a challenging task ahead of him as Chicago works on rebuilding its team. The first order of business for Eversley and company will be figuring out what to do with the team's head coach, Jim Boylen. 

While it doesn't sound like the Bulls are in a rush to replace Boylen at this time, rumors suggest that a breakup between Boylen and the Bulls is inevitable. And ultimately, it will be the first tough decision that Marc Eversley has to make as he joins a new front office.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tobias Harris Shares Story About How Matisse Thybulle is Never Ready

Recently, Tobias Harris revealed that when the Philadelphia 76ers are ready to run out on the court before a game. . . Matisse Thybulle is never prepared.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Saints' Jameis Winston has LASIK Eye Surgery for Blurry Vision

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Jameis Winston gets his eyes fixed.

SI Wire

Best of SI: MLB Draft Hopeful Overcomes Unknown Concussion to Keep Playing

A loss of vision, a misdiagnosis and an injury he never knew about. An MLB Draft hopeful overcomes an unknown concussion in hopes to keep playing.

SI Wire

Lakers' LeBron James Denies Report of NBA Execs, Agents Calling for Cancellation

A report surfaced on Thursday claiming that NBA executives and agents are calling for the 2019-2020 season to be canceled. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James states that's simply not true.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Reportedly Considering 76ers' Ime Udoka as Jim Boylen's Replacement

The Chicago Bulls aren't done rebuilding just yet. After filling to top executive and GM positions, Chicago could look to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ime Udoka as a potential replacement for Jim Boylen.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Reflects on his Biggest Learning Experience With 76ers

Josh Richardson hasn't been with the Philadelphia 76ers for long -- but the veteran guard has learned a lot during his first season with the team.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Will Consider Disney World as Potential Bubble City

Will the Philadelphia 76ers continue the 2019-2020 season in a bubble city? Apparently, the NBA could continue to season in at Disney World.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Simone Biles and Other Elite Athletes Face the Pandemic

Experts say that, for elite athletes, losing a sport can be like losing a loved one. The pandemic has hit elite athletes in different ways—Simone Biles, Kevin Love and others shared how they're coping.

SI Wire

Philadelphia 76ers Land Another Texas Tech Guard in 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie put together a post-early entry 2020 NBA Mock Draft where the Philadelphia 76ers snag another Texas Tech product in the first round.

Justin Grasso

NBA Draft: 76ers' Selection of Jahlil Okafor in 2015 Considered a Top Bust

When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jahlil Okafor third in the 2015 NBA Draft, they didn't know they were getting a top bust of the 2010's.

Justin Grasso