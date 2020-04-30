All76ers
Bulls Reportedly Considering 76ers' Ime Udoka as a Jim Boylen Replacement

Justin Grasso

With the NBA on hold for an undisclosed amount of time, there isn't much going on around the league. Since the NBA went on suspension back in early March, the NBA and the NBAPA have agreed to enter a moratorium for the first month of the break. Therefore, any player transactions were prohibited, and all eyes went on the Chicago Bulls.

While players and coaches won't be going anywhere anytime soon, the Chicago Bulls' front office had some changes being made over the course of the suspension. First, the Bulls had to find their newest ', top executive.' After considering several candidates, Chicago settled on Arturas Karnisovas of the Denver Nuggets.

The next position the Bulls had to fill was General Manager. Again, multiple candidates interviewed for the role, but Philadelphia 76ers assistant GM Marc Eversley won the job. With the front office officially figured out in Chicago, the Bulls could be looking for a new head coach in the very near future. And apparently, another member of the 76ers will be on the Bulls' radar if the position officially opens up.

[RELATED: Bulls Hiring Marc Eversley as General Manager]

"Changes are coming," Darnell Mayberry of The Atheltic reported. While the Bulls are in no sort of rush to can Jim Boylen as the season is suspended, the consensus believes the Bulls' current head coach won't hold that title for much longer. And if and when Boylen is released from the Bulls, two head coaching candidates are reportedly on the Bulls' radar already. Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, and Philadelphia 76ers assistant, Ime Udoka. 

Brett Brown's assistant hasn't been in Philly for long. Udoka was hired by Brown and the 76ers ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season after spending seven seasons in San Antonio. While Udoka's purpose in Philly was to gain experience as a lead assistant for a few years before eventually becoming a head coach, the 76ers' assistant might achieve his goal much earlier than expected if the Bulls do, in fact, go that direction of hiring him. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

