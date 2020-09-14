As the 2020 NBA Playoffs continue and more teams face elimination, more head coaching vacancies are beginning to open up. The Philadelphia 76ers joined the market for a new head coach a few weeks ago following their Game 4 loss against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sixers were then followed by the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Houston Rockets. With three coaches going out of one organization, that means guys like Nate McMillan, Billy Donovan, and Mike D'Antoni join the likings of Brett Brown on the head coach's market.

So far, the Sixers haven't shown any interest in McMillan, but the same can't be said for the other two. Shortly after Donovan and D'Antoni made their departures from their respective organizations official, the Sixers were said to have had an interest in both. Now, at this point, it's being reported that both Donovan and D'Antoni have meetings scheduled with the Sixers this week, according to KRON4's Jason Dumas.

Donovan, who wrapped up a five-year stint with the Thunder this month, hits the free agency market with a regular-season record of 243-157. Although the Thunder have made the playoffs in five-straight seasons under Donovan's management, they failed to exceed past the first round of the postseason during the previous four seasons.

As for D'Antoni, his four-year stint with the Rockets has been slightly more successful. In three of four seasons, D'Antoni's rockets have made it to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. And during the 2018 NBA playoffs, the Rockets managed to make it as far as the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in a tough Game 7.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_