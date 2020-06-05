All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' G League Affiliates Delaware Blue Coats Wrap up 2019-2020 Season

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to action next month to continue the 2019-2020 NBA season. Their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, unfortunately, won't be doing the same this summer. As of Thursday night, the G League has concluded that the 2019-2020 season will not resume, according to The Athletic's NBA Insider, Shams Charania. 

Back in March, the NBA made a call to suspend the season indefinitely on the night of March 11th. Once a case of COVID-19 became discovered in the league, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was left with no choice but to suspend the season until further notice. Hours after Silver made the call to delay the NBA's season, the G League, like many other professional leagues, followed up and did the same.

"In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA's announcement tonight that it is suspending gameplay," the league wrote in a statement a couple of months ago. "The NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-2020 season, effective after tonight's games." For a while, the G League left the door open for a potential return later on down the line.

However, just a week after the initial suspension, the G League was operating with the belief that all teams have played their final game this season. Finally, a few months later, it has been confirmed -- the 2019-2020 G League season is a wrap. The Delaware Blue Coats have concluded the year with a 22-21 record.

[RELATED: NBA Approves 22-Team Format for July]

While the cancellation of the season is highly unfortunate for the Blue Coats, the G League did all players a solid by honoring game checks for the remainder of the season and extending health benefits for players, according to Shams Charania. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best of SI: Mental-Skill Coaches More Prominent In MLB

As Major League Baseball continues to assess potential ways to return to the field, a lot remains uncertain. Mental-Skills Coaches have become more prominent in baseball recently, elevating the importance of approaching the game from more than a physical standpoint.

SI Wire

NBA Draft: When Will 76ers Select New Rookies?

The 2020 NBA Draft officially has a new date. When will the Philadelphia 76ers make their new selections?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers Should be Back in July

The NBA has officially voted on the return of the 2019-2020 season, and the Philadelphia 76ers will resume the season in July.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: 76ers Select Stanford Guard in SI's Latest Mock

In Sports Illustrated's latest 2020 NBA Draft mock, the Philadelphia 76ers pick up a Freshman guard out of Stanford.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Sends a Message to Saints QB Drew Brees

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris was one of many athletes who were disappointed in New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Who Are the Final 8 Opponents Before Playoffs?

The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude the regular season with eight games before playoffs. Who will the Sixers face?

Justin Grasso

76ers Could Improve Playoff Seed During NBA's Restart

The sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will have an opportunity to improve their spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs during the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Guard Robert Covington Helps Clean up After Riots in Nashville

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Robert Covington was a part of the cleanup process after riots ensued in Nashville, Tennessee.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Details Philly Protest for George Floyd

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently reflected on the Philly protests for George Floyd.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: The Rise and Fall of Central Park Press League

The New York Press League was a Central Park tradition spanning decades.

SI Wire