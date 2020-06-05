The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to action next month to continue the 2019-2020 NBA season. Their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, unfortunately, won't be doing the same this summer. As of Thursday night, the G League has concluded that the 2019-2020 season will not resume, according to The Athletic's NBA Insider, Shams Charania.

Back in March, the NBA made a call to suspend the season indefinitely on the night of March 11th. Once a case of COVID-19 became discovered in the league, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was left with no choice but to suspend the season until further notice. Hours after Silver made the call to delay the NBA's season, the G League, like many other professional leagues, followed up and did the same.

"In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA's announcement tonight that it is suspending gameplay," the league wrote in a statement a couple of months ago. "The NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-2020 season, effective after tonight's games." For a while, the G League left the door open for a potential return later on down the line.

However, just a week after the initial suspension, the G League was operating with the belief that all teams have played their final game this season. Finally, a few months later, it has been confirmed -- the 2019-2020 G League season is a wrap. The Delaware Blue Coats have concluded the year with a 22-21 record.

While the cancellation of the season is highly unfortunate for the Blue Coats, the G League did all players a solid by honoring game checks for the remainder of the season and extending health benefits for players, according to Shams Charania.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_