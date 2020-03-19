All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA G League: Will Sixers' Affiliate Delaware Blue Coats Finish Their Season?

Justin Grasso

Last Wednesday, the NBA started a massive trend in sports when commissioner Adam Silver decided to suspend the season. As a player of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the league had no choice but to go on a hiatus.

That decision was a wake-up call all across sports. While other sports leagues were getting ready to play without fans potentially, the NBA's incident made it a trend just to suspend the season entirely -- and everybody followed suit.

One of the first leagues to follow-up with the NBA was its developmental operation, the G League. Just hours after Adam Silver made his move, the G League made an official announcement to suspend their season as well.

"In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA's announcement tonight that it is suspending gameplay, the NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-2020 season, effective after tonight's games."

Unlike the NBA, the G League was much closer to wrapping up its 2019-2020 season. For the Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, they had seven games left on the season. The final matchup was set for March 28th.

But at this point, it's unclear when they will have the opportunity to finish it out. In fact, it's unclear if that opportunity will even come at this point. Lately, the NBA has struggled to commit to guaranteeing the 2019-2020 season will resume at some point.

And if it does, it's trending towards not starting up again until mid-June, at the earliest. Considering the way everything has gone over the last week or so, it's becoming more likely for the G League to wrap it up without finishing off the year.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, G League organizations are "operating under a belief that they've played their final game this season." If that's the case, the Blue Coats have wrapped up their 2019-2020 effort with a 22-21 record, placing sixth in the G League's Eastern Conference.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA News: Sixers, Rest of the League Ordered to Shut Down Practice Facilities

The NBA has told the Sixers and the rest of the league to shut down their practice facilities for the time being.

Justin Grasso

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Touches on Three Important Topics

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has spoken up on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Report: Sixers Players Tested for Coronavirus Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, the Sixers underwent tests for the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Called Milwaukee 'Corny' and Hoped Bucks Wouldn't Draft Him in 2014

Sixers center Joel Embiid once believed he could be drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014. Now, it's safe to say he's grateful that didn't happen.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rookie Matisse Thybulle Pokes Fun at a Care Package Sent by Sixers

Sixers' rookie Matisse Thybulle recently received a care package from his team, and decided to poke fun at what he got as his quarantine continues.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Latest Meeting Leaves Owners Hopeful Season Will Resume Before July

The NBA held another Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday. The result ended with owners hoping the league resumes before July.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Another Owners Meeting is Set in Place For This Week

When will NBA owners and governors hold their next meeting to discuss the next steps?

Justin Grasso

When NBA Season Resumes, Sixers Could End Up Playing Outside of Philly

Soon enough, the NBA will be back. When it does return, however, the Sixers could end up playing outside of the city they represent.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' All-Star Joel Embiid Sends Out a Message on His 26th Birthday

Sixers' Joel Embiid celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Sixers Cannot Practice as a Team For Quite Some Time

The Sixers and the rest of NBA are currently forbidden to practice as a team indefinitely.

Justin Grasso