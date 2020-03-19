NBA G League: Will Sixers' Affiliate Delaware Blue Coats Finish Their Season?

Last Wednesday, the NBA started a massive trend in sports when commissioner Adam Silver decided to suspend the season. As a player of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the league had no choice but to go on a hiatus.

That decision was a wake-up call all across sports. While other sports leagues were getting ready to play without fans potentially, the NBA's incident made it a trend just to suspend the season entirely -- and everybody followed suit.

One of the first leagues to follow-up with the NBA was its developmental operation, the G League. Just hours after Adam Silver made his move, the G League made an official announcement to suspend their season as well.

"In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA's announcement tonight that it is suspending gameplay, the NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-2020 season, effective after tonight's games."

Unlike the NBA, the G League was much closer to wrapping up its 2019-2020 season. For the Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, they had seven games left on the season. The final matchup was set for March 28th.

But at this point, it's unclear when they will have the opportunity to finish it out. In fact, it's unclear if that opportunity will even come at this point. Lately, the NBA has struggled to commit to guaranteeing the 2019-2020 season will resume at some point.

And if it does, it's trending towards not starting up again until mid-June, at the earliest. Considering the way everything has gone over the last week or so, it's becoming more likely for the G League to wrap it up without finishing off the year.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, G League organizations are "operating under a belief that they've played their final game this season." If that's the case, the Blue Coats have wrapped up their 2019-2020 effort with a 22-21 record, placing sixth in the G League's Eastern Conference.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_