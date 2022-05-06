76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat have been battling it out in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup for two games now. On Monday, the two teams battled it out for Game 1. Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers put up a good fight in the first half but couldn’t hold on.

After taking on a loss on the road in Game 1, the Sixers got the following day off before they faced the Heat for Game 2 on Wednesday night. Once again, the Sixers played without Embiid. And similar to Game 1, the Sixers had a lot of fight in them but not a lot of success from beyond the arc.

While the Sixers shot slightly better from deep in the Game 2 matchup on Wednesday, they still took on a double-digit loss when it was all said and done. Now, the Sixers are back home as they are currently in an 0-2 hole.

There is hope that on Friday night, the Sixers can get in the winner’s column with a Game 3 victory. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out for Game 3? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game 3

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 790 The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Heat -1.5

Moneyline: MIA -125, PHI +105

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook