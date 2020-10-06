SI.com
76ers Job Intrigued Doc Rivers Enough to Avoid a Break From Coaching

Justin Grasso

Back in 1999, Doc Rivers began his career as an NBA head coach with the Orlando Magic. Following his first stint, which ended in 2003, Rivers picked up another two jobs with the Boston Celtics and, most recently, the Los Angeles Clippers. Last week, Rivers' seven-year stint with the Clippers ended prematurely after his team dropped a 3-1 series lead and got eliminated from the 2020 NBA Playoffs in the second round.

After coaching for over 20-straight seasons, Rivers was ready to take a break. Then, the Philadelphia 76ers came calling. Not even a few hours following his departure from the Clippers, Rivers' representatives received calls from the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sixers. Less than 48 hours later, Rivers was on a plane to Philly.

On Monday, Rivers and the Sixers made it official as he's set to become the franchise's newest head coach moving forward. "I love coaching," Rivers said during his introductory press conference in Camden, New Jersey. "I absolutely love it."

"I was not going to coach just anybody, I can tell you that," Rivers continued. "I was ready to take a break. It just depended on the team that was available. [I would only come in] If I thought that team, in my opinion, was ready to win. When Elton [Brand] called, it was easy to get on a plane and take a look."

With a handful of head coaching vacancies around the league, the Sixers' job was one of the most intriguing for some of the top available coaches. Although Philly's front office built a roster with an awkward fit, the young talent onboard is hard to overlook. And looking at the team on paper, Rivers couldn't help but consider the job.

"When you look at these young players and their potential, the fact that they've had so much success in some ways at the ages they are already, and where I believe they can go, for me it was a job you couldn't turn down," Rivers explained. "That's why I'm here and really excited about it." 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

