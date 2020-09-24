SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers' Joel Embiid Reportedly Approves of Mike D'Antoni Interest

Justin Grasso

Soon enough, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to find a new head coach to lead the team through the 2020-2021 season and beyond. For the last seven seasons, it was Brett Brown's job. After failing to pick up a single win in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers were left with no choice but to move on from Brown.

The Sixers have been on a search for the next head coach for the last month. At first, the team had its eyes on Mike Joerger, Jay Wright, Ime Udoka, Mike Brown, and Ty Lue. Lately, just one of those candidates have remained relevant in the search as two more notable names in Billy Donovan, and Mike D'Antoni became available.

Earlier in the week, Donovan, D'Antoni, and Lue were considered to be the top candidates, but Donovan came off the market as he landed an agreement to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bulls. At this point, the Sixers' coaching search seems to be down to D'Antoni and Lue. It's been reported that lately, though, rumblings of D'Antoni joining the Sixers are becoming "louder." 

Considering D'Antoni's system had quite a different style of play with the Houston Rockets, many question the fit for Philly since they want to build around both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. While one might believe Embiid wouldn't be too thrilled with D'Antoni's style, a recent report indicates the Sixers' big man gave the organization his blessing to pursue D'Antoni this offseason.

"Word is leaking out that Brand is pushing hard for the Sixers to hire D'Antoni," reports Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Joel Embiid gave his blessing. In addition, there are reports that the Sixers will make trades if D'Antoni is hired. The expectation is that he'll have a say in picking players for his freewheeling style of play."

Following the firing of Brett Brown, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand made it clear that he will consult with his two stars, Embiid and Simmons, to find a coach that will help maximize their talents. Getting a thumbs up from Joel Embiid could be a promising sign for D'Antoni, who has reportedly had his eyes on Philly since before his days as the Rockets' head coach even wrapped up.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: 76ers Open to Trades Depending on Coaching Hire

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers are open to making some trades if they decide to hire Mike D'Antoni as the head coach.

Justin Grasso

76ers HC Search Down to Ty Lue and Mike D'Antoni?

With Billy Donovan out of the picture, is the 76ers' head coach search down to just Ty Lue and Mike D'Anotni?

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Rumblings Getting 'Much Louder'

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to search for a new head coach, Mike D'Antoni rumblings are reportedly getting much louder.

Justin Grasso

Is Ben Simmons Viewed as a Top Player to Build Around?

After HoopsHype polled several NBA executives around the league regarding which top young players are the best to build around, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons earned quite a few votes.

Justin Grasso

Adam Silver Predicts 2020-2021 NBA Season Start Month

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't sure when the 2020-2021 season will begin, but recently the league's top decision-maker has offered his prediction.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Hire 76ers HC Candidate Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their next head coach. Donovan happened to be one of the three notable coaching candidates on the Philadelphia 76ers' radar.

Justin Grasso

76ers Have Competition With Rockets for Ty Lue's Services

Along with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets have some serious interest in Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Pacers Interviewed Billy Donovan Recently

As a number of NBA teams search for a new head coach, former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan is gaining interest from the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers Haven't Forgotten About Front Offices Changes

It's been a while since Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand mentioned front office changes could be coming, but the team hasn't forgotten about it.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How NBA Bubble Leveled the Playing Field

New SI daily cover: Any thought of a conventional NBA playoffs quickly went out the door once the league resumed play in the bubble. With no home-court advantage or travel, this has been the most bizarre postseason yet.

SI Wire