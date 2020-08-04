All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Joel Embiid Quotes 'Last Dance' After Shake Milton Shot

Justin Grasso

When the basketball season was suspended back in March, there wasn't much for players, coaches, and fans to look forward to. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic was here to stay for a while, it was unclear if and when the season could resume. In order to hold fans over during the downtime, ESPN sped up the process of a Michael Jordan centric documentary titled 'The Last Dance.' 

Many members of the Philadelphia 76ers, including Joel Embiid, were tuned into the documentary. "[The Last Dance] was interesting," Embiid said back in June. "I saw a lot of similarities and a lot of people have told me that. I can also be that guy, I just need to keep putting in the work, and that's what I've been doing."

After seeing what Embiid did during the season's restart against the Pacers, it seemed the big man picked something up from Jordan's leadership style. As the Sixers' center got into a heated exchange with Shake Milton at the end of the first quarter against the Pacers, many joked that Embiid must've learned a thing or two from Jordan.

Then after Monday night's game against San Antonio when Milton drained the game-winning three for Philly, Embiid took to social media to once again quote Jordan's documentary. Except for this time, Embiid was doing it in favor of Milton.

"Shake came up to me before the game and said, "IT BECAME PERSONAL FOR ME" just like MJ lmao!! Nice shot young fella #TheProcess."

This past Saturday night, Milton and the Sixers debuted a brand new starting lineup, which featured Milton as the team's point guard. In 19 minutes of action, Milton got up just one shot and failed to collect a single point. On Monday night, however, he bounced back.  In 25 minutes of playing time, Milton got up nine shots. In total, he collected 16 points, with three of them coming from the game-winning three.

Afterward, Embiid joked as if Milton used their argument from the last game as motivation to want to do better against the Spurs. And Milton found it entertaining as he responded to Embiid by saying, "let's get this chip!" It seems all is well again in the Philadelphia 76ers' locker room.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the San Antonio Spurs Monday night. Here's how and where to watch and the odds information regarding the matchup.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Spurs: Live Updates From Sixers' Second Seeding Game

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs. Check out the live updates from the Sixers' second seeding game down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

76ers, Shake Milton Bounce Back With Win Over Spurs

After a sloppy showing against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Shake Milton and the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back with a win over the Spurs.

Justin Grasso

Kyle O'Quinn Misses COVID-19 Test, Ineligible vs. Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Kyle O'Quinn is now not able to suit up for the Spurs matchup on Monday after he missed a COVID-19 test.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Brett Brown Wants More out of Josh Richardson

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown wants to see more out of veteran shooting guard Josh Richardson moving forward.

Justin Grasso

Will Alec Burks see More Minutes Moving Forward?

What's Brett Brown's plan for Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing, Alec Burks, as it relates to minutes moving forward?

Justin Grasso

76ers: Mike Scott out, Glenn Robinson III Doubtful vs. Spurs

Both, Mike Scott and Glenn Robinson III could miss the Philadelphia 76ers' second game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

What is Tobias Harris' Advice for Shake Milton?

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris wants to make sure the second-year guard Shake Milton doesn't lose his confidence after a bad outing.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott to Miss Sunday's Practice, GRIII Returns

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott will miss Sunday's practice. Meanwhile, Glenn Robinson III has returned.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Shake Milton Keeps Pushing the Message for Breonna Taylor

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton didn't want to talk about Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers before Sunday's practice. Instead, he wanted to continue to spread a message regarding social justice.

Justin Grasso