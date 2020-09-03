SI.com
76ers' Joel Embiid is Back to his Trolling Ways on Social Media

Justin Grasso

For months, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's Twitter username was Joel "Do a 180" Embiid. At the time, the Sixers' big man was mocking the hilariously wrong Jeopardy answer, which regarded Embiid's nickname.

Nowadays, it's no longer "Do a 180." Instead, Embiid is going by Joel "Troel" Embiid -- because the master troller is back. Ever since he was drafted the Sixers back in 2014, Embiid grew his following on social media as he embraced the attention online.

Back then, Embiid would have the personality of an online troll. Recently, he grew out of it. However, just because he doesn't troll often doesn't mean he's done trolling on social media for good. This season, Embiid admitted he wanted to do less trash-talking on the court. That led to him not utilizing social media as much as he usually would as well.

But now that the Sixers' season is in the bag, Embiid is making casual appearances on his fans' timelines, keeping things interesting. On Monday, Embiid took to social media to cheer on his former teammate, Jimmy Butler, in the playoffs.

Seeing how fans reacted or overreacted to Embiid's commentary about the Heat versus Bucks series, Embiid decided to toy with Sixers fans on Wednesday for a good old fashioned troll job on the internet.

"I'm still really unhappy," Embiid tweeted on Wednesday night. As expected, that set Sixers Twitter on fire. Then four minutes later, Embiid cleared everything up by tweeting out, "That Mountain Dew commercial is great." That reminded everybody that Embiid starred in a Mountain Dew commercial where he claimed to be really unhappy.

After realizing what he's done to Sixers fans on Wednesday night, "Troel" Embiid embraced his temporary nickname. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

