"If," is all Joel Embiid said in a tweet a little after 9 pm est. on Monday night. The tweet came across Philadelphia 76ers and NBA fans' timelines as the second round battle between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks was going on. By that time, it was kind of obvious Joel Embiid was tweeting something cryptic about Jimmy Butler.

Roughly ten minutes later, Embiid confirmed that much. "Jimmy Butler #TooGood," was Embiid's follow-up tweet. Against the Bucks on Monday night, Butler was too good. While Milwaukee's Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton had solid games on the offensive side of the ball, totaling for 52 points collectively, Jimmy Butler himself knocked down a playoff career-high of 40 points in Game 1 of the second round.

Watching that, Joel Embiid must've wondered, 'what if the Sixers held onto the Heat star?' By now, it's quite apparent that Joel Embiid is upset with Philly's front office for giving Butler away. Throughout the entire 2019-2020 season, Embiid couldn't help but bring up how much the absence of Butler affects the team and himself on the court.

And now that Butler is leading a Miami team that has went well-beyond expectations this season, Embiid is rubbing salt in the wound of the 76ers' front office by sending out tweets praising Butler's game against Milwaukee as the Sixers are eliminated.

The irony of the situation? The Sixers spent last year's offseason building a team they thought would give them the best chance to defeat Milwaukee in the playoffs. Meanwhile, they are sitting at home watching a Jimmy Butler-led Heat team dominate the Bucks in Game 1. Funny how that works out.

