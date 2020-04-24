With the NBA on suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia 76ers haven't had the opportunity to win on the court. They are, however, winning off the court as members of the organization continue to give back during this tough time of need.

76ers' veteran guard Josh Richardson is the latest member of the 76ers' organization to put his money and resources to good use. Two weeks ago, Sixers' Co-Partner Michael Rubin highlighted food insecurity in America with his highly-successful 'All In' Challenge.

Richardson must've taken notice and decided to help with the cause as well. The Sixers' guard might not have done it through Rubin's campaign, but Richardson teamed up with Lineage Logistics to help provide 500,000 meals to families in need.

On Friday, Richardson and Lineage Logistics put out a statement via Philabundance, announcing the donation.

"Josh Richardson of the Philadelphia 76ers and Lineage Logistics, the world's largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled food logistics, have partnered in an effort to bring meals to the greater Philadelphia area in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"In support of Lineage's international "Share a Meal" campaign, Lineage Logistics and Josh Richardson announced a donation through Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization, to support the local efforts of Philadelphia based food bank, Philabundance. Philabundance is the area's largest hunger relief organization, with a mission to drive hunger from our communities today and end hunger for good."

"I am blessed to be able to provide support during this unprecedented time," Richardson said. "The City of Philadelphia, the people, and the community have welcomed me with open arms, and I will continue to do whatever I can to help as we get through this together."

Richardson becomes one of several 76ers players to give back during the pandemic. He joins the likings of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Al Horford, and Shake Milton with Richardson's generous donation on Friday.

