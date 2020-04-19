All76ers
76ers' Michael Rubin Celebrates Early Success of 'All In' Challenge

Justin Grasso

Last week, Philadelphia 76ers Partner Michael Rubin continued on with his trend of giving back. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic shut sports down last month, Rubin has been searching for ways to put his money and company to good use.

As the Executive Chairman of Fanatics, Rubin decided to have the company switch from producing MLB jerseys to producing masks and medical gowns instead as supplies for medical workers were running short. A couple of weeks later, he did the same for the Philadelphia Police Department.

Apparently, donating masks just wasn't enough to satisfy the Sixers' Partner. So Rubin came up with another plan. This time, he planned to create a virtual auction powered by Fanatics called the 'All In' Challenge. 

The idea of the 'All In' Challenge was to have celebrities provide a fan experience, which would go up for auction on the challenge's official site. All of the money generated would then be donated to several non-profits, which help solve food insecurity in the country.

When Rubin and company first launched the challenge, the goal was to create "the world's largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need." So far, Rubin's idea is on the right path as the challenge has generated over $10 million as of Saturday afternoon.

"The response to the [All In Challenge] has been spectacular," Rubin wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "I'm so grateful for everyone who has joined this fight to stem hunger. It's been heartwarming, but also motivating to keep pushing even harder. We're just getting started! Let's keep it going!!"

As of Sunday morning, the 'All In' Challenge is up to over $11.6 million in money raised. The challenge hasn't even been going on for over a week now, and there are already over 70 experiences up for auction, with over 60 sweepstakes as well. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

