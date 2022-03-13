76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday Night

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their slate of games with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. In the first three matchups, the Sixers and the Bulls went head to head, Philadelphia got the best of their opponent. The case was no different on Monday.

The Sixers dominated the Bulls and completed the regular season sweep as they snagged their fourth win over Chicago this year. That victory marked Philadelphia’s 40th win of the season. A couple of nights later, the Sixers were set to host the Brooklyn Nets for the final time this regular season.

Thursday’s game was the first time the Sixers and the Nets met since their blockbuster trade. While Ben Simmons didn’t suit up and play, James Harden did. Unfortunately, the Sixers struggled against the star duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

After having a rough night on both sides of the ball, the Nets collected a dominant 29-point victory over the Sixers, issuing Philly its 25th loss of the year. Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back on Sunday night with a matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Earlier this year, the Sixers and the Magic met three times. Every time, the Sixers came out on top. Considering they are coming off of one of their worst losses of the year, the Sixers will look to get back on track and continue climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Magic battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET.

Location: Amway Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Magic TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Magic Listen: 96.9 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -11.5

Moneyline: PHI -800, ORL +550

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook