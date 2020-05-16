With NBA basketball on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Philadelphia 76ers players are looking for other ways to be productive during their time off the court. Over the last two months, multiple members of the organization used their influence and finances to help donate to those in need during the pandemic.

This week, 76ers fan-favorite Mike Scott became the latest player from the organization to put his money and influence to good use. On Thursday, Scott partnered up with a local Philadelphia business, We Cooked, in order to provide 600 meals to overnight workers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I believe that it is important that we serve those who risk their lives every day to serve others, especially during our nation's crisis," the Sixers veteran said in a statement on Thursday. "While you may not be able to serve everyone, I believe that everyone who is able should reach out to serve someone. I am honored to be able to provide meals for the overnight staff for CHOP as they are often overlooked, but still working while many of us are sleeping. Thank you for your dedication to others on a daily basis."

Scott's act of kindness wasn't limited to just Philadelphia medical workers this week, however. Over in Scott's hometown of Chesapeake, Virginia, the 76ers veteran did something similar as he donated meals to hospital workers and first responders throughout his hometown, according to WTKR.

And apparently, Scott won't just stop there. The Sixers' veteran says he has more to give. "It is my belief that whom much has been given, much is required," Scott said, according to WTKR. "I am planning to give back to more hospitals, nursing homes, and other frontline workers in the coming weeks. Stay safe, everyone!"

