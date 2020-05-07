All76ers
76ers: NBA, NBAPA Will Hold Conference Call for Players Friday

Justin Grasso

By the end of the week, select NBA teams will have the opportunity to open up their practice facilities so players can partake in voluntary individual workouts. As of Wednesday night, the NBA has officially informed the Philadelphia 76ers and 29 other teams that if the state allows it, facilities can open, according to Shams Charania. 

In addition to opening up practice facilities, the NBA plans to partake in a joint conference call with the players association to speak to all NBA players on Friday, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will join NBAPA Executive Director Michele Roberts in order to conduct the conference.

At the moment, there's little information on what the call could be about. Some see it as a negative situation and believe the call could have something to do with the NBA potentially leaning towards calling the 2019-2020 season a wash.

Others believe Silver and Roberts could conduct the conference to instill hope for the players as the league continues working towards a return. However, ESPN reports the call is expected to be an "open forum" for players to ask questions as the league begins to ease players back into their element slowly. 

[RELATED: 3 Takeaways From an NBA Insider's Discussion on the Season's Status]

The chances of players receiving any sort of answer as to if/when the NBA season will resume on Friday are highly unlikely. As 76ers General Manager Elton Brand stated on Tuesday, "It's too early to speculate on what it's going to be this year." The NBA isn't ready to call it quits yet, but they are also far from a return. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

