All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers: 3 Takeaways From an NBA Insider's Discussion on the Season's Status

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the last NBA teams to play before the 2019-2020 season went into a necessary hiatus. Soon, we will reach the two-month mark since the NBA suspended the season on March 11th. 

At this point, the NBA doesn't have a return set. In fact, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is struggling to even guarantee a resumption for the NBA since the COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable up until this point.

While the return of the NBA's 2019-2020 season is up in the air, it is necessary to note that the league is doing all they can to salvage the season. However, there's a lot that needs to be done before that can happen. 

Recently, NBA Insider Shams Charania joined a panel of two other insiders, who cover the NHL and the MLB, to discuss the status of all three leagues. Charania, Ken Rosenthal, and Pierre LeBrun all offered updates on their respective league's plans. The NBA, NHL, and MLB are in similar positions. Here, we'll note the four key takeaways in regards to a potential NBA return.

1. The Government is Open to Helping

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver might be in charge of the league, but he's made it clear that he's taking orders from medical professionals. Unless Silver gets a greenlight from somebody else, he won't rush the NBA back into action.

But if there does come the point where Silver figures it's safe to start the league back up, the government is open to helping the NBA, NHL, MLB, or any other league that needs assistance with returning to play, per a White House official. 

2. Disney World and Las Vegas Are Battling for the Bubble

It shouldn't come as a surprise that when the NBA returns, it will more than likely be in a neutral location where every team will stay and play. First, Las Vegas seemed like the favorite location, but Disney World in Orlando joined the conversation last week.

[RELATED: Vegas Mayor 'Damaged' Chances of Becoming NBA's Bubble-City]

According to Shams, Disney and Vegas are the "top two locations" for a return to play. Before, there were a handful of cities trying to lure the NBA in, but the familiarity and convenience factor for Vegas and Disney makes the most sense. 

3. There's Optimism for a June Return

One day, there's a lot of pessimism going around the NBA -- and a potential return doesn't seem realistic. The next day, however, there's optimism for a return that would come sooner than later. A late summer/early fall return hasn't been ruled out, but it seems many believe a mid-to-late June return is possible. 

"Owners, executives, players, and agents are hopeful the return process begins in mid-to-late June, resuming play in July and finishing in September," Charania stated. Next week, some NBA teams will open their practice facilities so players can participate in strictly individualized workouts, which is a start to getting back.

But just because some teams will have the opportunity to open up their practice facilities doesn't mean the NBA is guaranteed for a return. As Charania quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, "we don't make a timetable, the virus does." So we can be optimistic all we want, but at this point, there are too many unknowns to predict when the NBA will be back truly. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers: ESPN Ranks Top 74 Jerseys in NBA History

ESPN recently ranked the top 74 jerseys in NBA History. How many Philadelphia 76ers combinations made the list?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: ‘Last Dance’ Director Explains Michael Jordan's ‘Little Laker Boy’ Comment

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: Michael Jordan’s comments about a young KobeBryant, an ex-MLB pitcher encounters a bear and more

SI Wire

Best of SI: Baseball Cards Providing Entertainment During Quarantine

How the Internet Saved Trading Cards—And Why the Pandemic is Making Them Even More Popular.

SI Wire

NBA Reportedly Discussing a Fall Return for 2019-2020 Season

The NBA cannot confirm a return or cancellation for the 2019-2020 season at this time. However, Brian Windhorst has heard discussions about a potential return for the fall.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler Reminds Everybody Once Again He's Not a Fan of 76ers' Brett Brown

Former 76ers guard Jimmy Butler hasn't been shy with his dislike for head coach, Brett Brown.

Justin Grasso

Report: MGM Resorts in Las Vegas Made a Proposal to NBA for Potential Return

As the NBA explores ideas to try and keep the 2019-2020 season alive, MGM Resorts made a proposal to the league if they wish to continue the season in Las Vegas.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons' First Three Considered a 'Defining Moment' of 2019-20 NBA Season

The Ringer has been listing the NBA's defining moments for the 2019-20 season. Ben Simmons' famous three point shot made the list.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Discusses Giving Back During COVID-19 Pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has put his stardom to good use this year. Recently, he discussed his acts of kindness as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly Considered Drafting Marcus Smart Over Joel Embiid in 2014

The Philadelphia 76ers took a gamble by drafting Joel Embiid in 2014. That almost wasn't the case, however, as Sam Hinkie allegedly considered Marcus Smart.

Justin Grasso

76ers: What Was Jimmy Butler Thinking During Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater?

Former 76ers guard Jimmy Butler recently detailed what was going on in his mind during last season's Game 7 against the Raptors when Kawhi Leonard hit the buzzer-beater to send the Sixers packing.

Justin Grasso