The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the last NBA teams to play before the 2019-2020 season went into a necessary hiatus. Soon, we will reach the two-month mark since the NBA suspended the season on March 11th.

At this point, the NBA doesn't have a return set. In fact, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is struggling to even guarantee a resumption for the NBA since the COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable up until this point.

While the return of the NBA's 2019-2020 season is up in the air, it is necessary to note that the league is doing all they can to salvage the season. However, there's a lot that needs to be done before that can happen.

Recently, NBA Insider Shams Charania joined a panel of two other insiders, who cover the NHL and the MLB, to discuss the status of all three leagues. Charania, Ken Rosenthal, and Pierre LeBrun all offered updates on their respective league's plans. The NBA, NHL, and MLB are in similar positions. Here, we'll note the four key takeaways in regards to a potential NBA return.

1. The Government is Open to Helping

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver might be in charge of the league, but he's made it clear that he's taking orders from medical professionals. Unless Silver gets a greenlight from somebody else, he won't rush the NBA back into action.

But if there does come the point where Silver figures it's safe to start the league back up, the government is open to helping the NBA, NHL, MLB, or any other league that needs assistance with returning to play, per a White House official.

2. Disney World and Las Vegas Are Battling for the Bubble

It shouldn't come as a surprise that when the NBA returns, it will more than likely be in a neutral location where every team will stay and play. First, Las Vegas seemed like the favorite location, but Disney World in Orlando joined the conversation last week.

[RELATED: Vegas Mayor 'Damaged' Chances of Becoming NBA's Bubble-City]

According to Shams, Disney and Vegas are the "top two locations" for a return to play. Before, there were a handful of cities trying to lure the NBA in, but the familiarity and convenience factor for Vegas and Disney makes the most sense.

3. There's Optimism for a June Return

One day, there's a lot of pessimism going around the NBA -- and a potential return doesn't seem realistic. The next day, however, there's optimism for a return that would come sooner than later. A late summer/early fall return hasn't been ruled out, but it seems many believe a mid-to-late June return is possible.

"Owners, executives, players, and agents are hopeful the return process begins in mid-to-late June, resuming play in July and finishing in September," Charania stated. Next week, some NBA teams will open their practice facilities so players can participate in strictly individualized workouts, which is a start to getting back.

But just because some teams will have the opportunity to open up their practice facilities doesn't mean the NBA is guaranteed for a return. As Charania quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, "we don't make a timetable, the virus does." So we can be optimistic all we want, but at this point, there are too many unknowns to predict when the NBA will be back truly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_