76ers: NBA Reportedly Eyeing Late August for 2020 Draft

A couple of weeks ago, the NBA decided to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and the 2020 NBA Combine. With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the suspended season on hold until further notice, the league couldn't allow teams to facilitate workouts with incoming rookies in Chicago for the combine. As for the lottery, the pick situation cannot be figured out until the season officially concludes.

So when will the Philadelphia 76ers have the opportunity to make their newest draft selections? At the moment, the 2020 NBA Draft is surprisingly still set for June. However, it seems inevitable at this point that the original June 25th date is more than likely going to get pushed back, barring some major news in the near future.

To many NBA front offices', that's excellent news. For the last couple of months, many organizations have raised concerns about the NBA Draft in June this year because there won't be a player combine or the opportunity to hold any individual workouts. At this point, the only thing teams can do is virtually interview with prospects.

Therefore, teams would like the date to be pushed back, so they have more time to prepare. And who knows, maybe later on down the line the rules can change a bit and teams could hold live interviews and workouts.

So far, the NBA Draft hasn't been postponed, but a recent report indicated that a late summer draft is more than likely in the works at this point.

"League sources are hearing about a late August/early September draft," Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Sunday. "Some agents are being told there could be a draft combine on a very small scale in August -- with live interviews. That's music to NBA executives' ears as they try to decipher an already muddled draft."

