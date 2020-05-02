With so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA and the rest of the pro sports world are facing so many unknowns at the moment. Nearly two months ago, the NBA made a call to temporarily put the 2019-2020 season on hold right after the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons.

Since then, there hasn't been any clear-cut progress made towards bringing the season back. And in addition to that, the events that were previously scheduled for the end of May are getting postponed as well at this point.

On Friday, the NBA held another Board of Governors conference call to discuss essential league topics. Since the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and the 2020 NBA Combine were set to take place in Chicago later on this month, the league had to vote on whether the events should go on as scheduled, get rescheduled, or canceled out entirely.

To no surprise, the league concluded that postponing both events to a later date was the most logical decision. Now with both draft-related events getting pushed back to June at the earliest, what will happen with the actual 2020 NBA Draft?

Right now, the league hasn't decided. While the NBA Draft was a topic on Friday's call, the association isn't ready to officially postpone the main event just yet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Considering the NFL's 2020 virtual draft was a success, the NBA could potentially try and conduct something similar for the original June 25th date.

However, that's not the likely scenario. Weeks ago, NBA executives and scouts raised concerns about the lack of workouts and interviews with draft prospects. Therefore, many are pushing for a later date for the draft -- sometime in August or September, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

While the NBA wasn't ready to make an official call on the status of the draft this past Friday, Wojnarowski reported that "sources still expect [postponement] will still be done."

