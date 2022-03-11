76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers opened up the week by facing a familiar opponent. With the Chicago Bulls in South Philly, the Sixers and the Bulls threw down for the fourth and final time this regular season. In the first three meetings between the two playoff contenders, the Sixers got the best of the Bulls and came out on top.

Monday’s battle was no different. With James Harden back in the mix after a one-game absence due to rest, the Sixers’ star duo of Harden and Joel Embiid went to work and took down the Bulls 121-106. The Sixers got the following two days off before the big matchup on Thursday night.

For the fourth time this year, the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets will battle it out. In their first three meetings, the Sixers employed an absent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond. Meanwhile, James Harden was a member of the Nets.

This time around, some of the roles reversed. Simmons is on Brooklyn’s roster and working his way back out onto the floor. Meanwhile, Curry and Drummond will face their former team as members of the Nets. As for Harden, he’ll participate in his sixth matchup as a member of the Sixers, going against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and his former team.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nets battle it out for the fourth and final time this regular season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets TV Broadcast: TNT

Nets Listen: WFAN 101.9 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188, BKN +155

Total O/U: 234.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook