76ers Collaborate With Phillies, Eagles, Flyers on Emotional Video in Support of Community Heroes

Back in March was the last time the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers, and Phillies played a game of their respective sport. And while the Eagles are in the offseason, their workout program, which was scheduled for this month will be held virtually.

The setback in the sports world is all a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic that we are currently fighting through. When will sports be back? It's unclear at the moment. With all of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, not a single sports league commissioner can guess when sports will be back.

Philly sports fans might not be able to root for the Sixers, Flyers, Phillies, or the Eagles at the moment -- but the franchises are coming together to encourage fans to root for the community heroes instead. On Wednesday, all four major Philly sports franchises released the same video on their social media accounts.

"We root for what we've always rooted for, like our greatest moments, watching in slow-motion. Hearts worn on our sleeves. No backing down from the fight. Laid it all out on the line. That's what brings us together time after time. Here, we don't quit when we've had enough. We don't hang up the gloves -- we rise above. This is the City of Brotherly Love." 

The project was a collaboration to show support for healthcare workers in the community, who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic every day they go to work. The two-minute video featured sights of Philadelphia, clips from the four teams, and had a focus on images highlighting some of the workers within the city of Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

