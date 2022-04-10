76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers sealed the deal and locked in a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs a week ago with a big victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After taking down the Cavs, the Sixers kept the ball rolling and snagged themselves a victory against the Indiana Pacers on the road on Tuesday night.

A couple of nights later, the Sixers went up North and went head to head with the Toronto Raptors. In a preview of what the first round of the playoffs could look like, the Sixers struggled against the Raptors and took on their first loss in three games.

After falling short to the Raptors, the Sixers returned home this weekend and hosted the Indiana Pacers for one last battle on Saturday afternoon. Similar to their matchup earlier this week, the Sixers handled the Pacers with ease as Joel Embiid continued to dominate.

With the first matchup of this weekend’s back-to-back in the rearview, the Sixers are now looking to close out their regular season with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

The last time the Sixers and the Pistons played, the 76ers lost the momentum in the second half and allowed a young Detroit team to form a fourth-quarter comeback and come out on top with a 102-94 win. On Sunday, the Sixers look to avoid going down the same path as a win could help them move up in the Eastern Conference standings.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out for the fourth and final time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pistons TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -549, DET +410

Total O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook