76ers Playoff Watch: Bucks Take a Hit With Donte DiVincenzo Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers wouldn't have to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs until the Eastern Conference Finals at the earliest. While there is no guarantee that the Sixers or Bucks even make it that far, there is a possibility of it happening.

If the Sixers were to face the Bucks later on down the line, Milwaukee would look slightly different as they suffered a notable loss recently. 24-year-old starting guard Donte DiVincenzo recently went down with an ankle injury.

According to ESPN, DiVincenzo suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle in the second quarter of Milwaukee's Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat. While the Bucks remained optimistic, hoping that DiVincenzo was only dealing a minor setback, an MRI shot down any hope of seeing their former first-round pick return this year.

After receiving the diagnosis, the Bucks had no choice but to rule DiVincenzo out for the remainder of the playoffs. While it's not the end of the world for the Bucks, who still have their stars healthy and performing up to par, DiVincenzo's absence could be difficult to overcome as he's a key member of Milwaukee's supporting cast.

This year, DiVincenzo started and appeared in 66 regular-season games for the Bucks. In a little under 30 minutes per game, the Bucks guard drained 42-percent of his shots from the field and 37-percent of his threes. He averaged 10 points per game.

While his minutes took a slight hit in the playoffs, the Bucks will have to figure out how to replace DiVincenzo's 23 minutes on the floor moving forward as he won't be returning to the starting lineup until next season at the earliest.

