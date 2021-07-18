76ers Podcast: Getting Ready for the Lillard Sweepstakes to Unfold

After trade rumors simmered down for a bit over the last couple of weeks, several reports have added some fuel to the fire of the Philadelphia 76ers' reported plan to shop around Ben Simmons this offseason.

Earlier this month, Simmons and the Sixers weren't quite seeking a separation. However, as interest in the 24-year-old point guard remains relatively high around the league, the Sixers have no choice but to explore potential deals that include the three-time All-Star, as they could use a roster shake-up before next season.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are in a similar position. As the Blazers failed to get further than they've been before in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the team's cornerstone player Damian Lillard is expected to ask for a trade at some point this offseason. While Lillard denied wanting out of Portland as reports surfaced, the 31-year-old guard still left the door open for a potential trade request in the future.

On the latest episode of the "Bleav in 76ers" Podcast, Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss the upcoming Damian Lillard sweepstakes. Also, they break down the latest rumors surrounding the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes as well.

Patiently Awaiting The Damian Lillard Sweepstakes

