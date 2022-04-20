76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 3

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the floor for the third matchup of their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

This past weekend, the Sixers and the Raptors tipped off the series with a matchup in South Philly. Despite going 1-3 against the Raptors in the regular season, the Sixers looked refreshed as they came out firing in Game 1.

As the Raptors put all of their focus on trying to slow down Joel Embiid, the big man's supporting cast played spectacularly. Tyrese Maxey scored a playoff career-high of 38 points while Tobias Harris notched 26 points.

Meanwhile, James Harden had a double-double with 22 points and 14 assists. Embiid himself had 19 points and 15 assists as the Sixers dominated the Raptors in the series-opener by winning 131-111.

Two nights later, the Sixers and the Raptors returned to the Wells Fargo Center for Game 2. With the Raptors down a key player in Scottie Barnes, Toronto struggled to bounce back. Once again, the Sixers cruised to victory with another double-digit win to take a 2-0 series lead.

Now, the Sixers and the Raptors are set to play Game 3 on Wednesday night. For the next two games, the Sixers and the Raptors will battle it out in Toronto. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors go toe-to-toe? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 3

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050 Toronto

National TV Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, TOR +105

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook