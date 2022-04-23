76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 4

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will meet for the fourth outing of their first-round playoff series.

In Games 1 and 2, which took place in Philadelphia, the Sixers dominated from the jump. In their first outing, they nearly defeated the Raptors by 30 points. And although the Raptors cut into another 20-plus point lead by the Sixers in Game 2, Philly made it out of that matchup with a 15-point win.

When the series moved to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday, the Sixers had a lot of trouble in the first half. As they struggled to take care of the ball, the Raptors continued to capitalize on Philly's mistakes.

But a monster second half from Sixers center Joel Embiid put them right back in the game. With the matchup tied at 95 when the fourth quarter concluded, the Sixers and the Raptors needed overtime to settle the score.

For a moment, it seemed double-overtime was in the cards, but Embiid hit a low-percentage three in the final seconds of overtime to send the Sixers back to their hotels with a 3-0 lead over the Raptors.

Now, on Saturday, the Sixers have an opportunity to put the series away with another victory. If Philly can win, they'll send the Raptors home early as they would advance to the second round. A loss for the Sixers would create a Game 5 in Philadelphia next week.

Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for Game 4? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 4

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050 Toronto

Live Stream: Click Here

National TV Broadcast: TNT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, TOR +125

Total O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook