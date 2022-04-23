Skip to main content
76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 4

76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 4

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will meet for the fourth outing of their first-round playoff series.

In Games 1 and 2, which took place in Philadelphia, the Sixers dominated from the jump. In their first outing, they nearly defeated the Raptors by 30 points. And although the Raptors cut into another 20-plus point lead by the Sixers in Game 2, Philly made it out of that matchup with a 15-point win.

When the series moved to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday, the Sixers had a lot of trouble in the first half. As they struggled to take care of the ball, the Raptors continued to capitalize on Philly's mistakes.

But a monster second half from Sixers center Joel Embiid put them right back in the game. With the matchup tied at 95 when the fourth quarter concluded, the Sixers and the Raptors needed overtime to settle the score.

For a moment, it seemed double-overtime was in the cards, but Embiid hit a low-percentage three in the final seconds of overtime to send the Sixers back to their hotels with a 3-0 lead over the Raptors.

Now, on Saturday, the Sixers have an opportunity to put the series away with another victory. If Philly can win, they'll send the Raptors home early as they would advance to the second round. A loss for the Sixers would create a Game 5 in Philadelphia next week.

Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for Game 4? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 4

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Time: 2:00 PM ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050 Toronto

Live Stream: Click Here

National TV Broadcast: TNT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5 

Moneyline: PHI -150, TOR +125

Total O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_18111839_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Raptors: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 4

By Justin Grasso30 minutes ago
USATSI_18047506_168388689_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Unlikely to Return for Game 4 vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18111096_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Embiid Will Play Through Injury in Game 4 vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_18049883_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Discusses Key Reason Sixers Could Use Sweep vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_18101450_168388689_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Expresses Doubt in Barnes' Status for Game 4

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_18111804_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Fear Embiid Has a Torn Ligament

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_17981771_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden, Joel Embiid Among Top Jersey Sellers in NBA

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_18085016_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Hornets Enter Head Coach Market After Firing James Borrego

By Justin GrassoApr 22, 2022