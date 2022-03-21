76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

After starting this week off on the wrong foot by taking on a loss against the Denver Nuggets, the Philadelphia 76ers found a way to bounce back two nights later when they paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season.

Similar to Philadelphia’s first two outings against the Cavs, they found success and took on a win. Then a couple of nights later, the 76ers returned to their home court to host the Dallas Mavericks. During the Sixers’ first matchup against the Mavericks, they didn’t have James Harden just yet.

This time around, Harden was on the floor and helped push the Sixers past the Mavericks for the first time this year. Now, the Sixers are looking to close out the week with another matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Earlier in the year, when the Sixers hosted the Raptors, they fell short as Toronto’s All-Star Fred VanVleet led his team to a surprising victory. When the Sixers and the Raptors met a month later in Toronto, the Sixers took advantage of a VanVleet-less lineup and picked up a win on the road.

When the Sixers and the Raptors meet for a third time on Sunday, VanVleet is slated to have a rest night. Therefore, the Sixers will face a shorthanded Raptors team once again when they battle it out on Sunday. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors match up on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, TOR +205

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook