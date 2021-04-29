Shake Milton Talks Growing Chemistry Within Second Unit

The Sixers finally look to be back to full strength after a week of dealing with the injury bug. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid would return to action, and now only one player is on the injury report.

While getting back to full strength benefits the starting lineup, it is most important for the second unit. Doc Rivers has spoken about this a lot this year. Saying that while limited, it is the second unit that is hurt the most.

After shootaround on Wednesday, Shake Milton would speak to the media. He would talk some about what a benefit it has been for the second unit now that the team is healthy.

"It's been good, and I feel like it's going to continue to be good. It's a learning process, but now that we've got everybody seemingly healthy, the second unit can get together and continue to build good chemistry that we've already had," said Milton.

Rivers recently spoke about this situation as well. Saying that playing shorthanded has hurt the team's ability to play their proper rotations.

Solidifying rotations is extremely important as the regular season is coming to a close. One player, in particular, this is crucial for is George Hill.

Now that the team is fully healthy, Hill can be integrated with the second unit, with whom he will likely share most of his time on the floor with.

The second unit has had some rough stretches throughout this regular season. As Milton said, that group now has the chance to build on what they've done this season.

With a softer schedule to end the regular season, it is a perfect opportunity for the second unit to get in rhythm with the new additions.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.