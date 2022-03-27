Skip to main content
76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to close off their week on a high note with a Sunday night matchup on the road against the Phoenix Suns.

Last week, the Sixers finished their slate with a disappointing loss against the shorthanded Toronto Raptors. 

As Joel Embiid and James Harden were issued rest nights for the following game against the Miami Heat, many anticipated the Sixers to take on a planned loss considering the Heat were at the top of the Eastern Conference at the time.

However, the cards didn't fall in Miami's favor. With a strong effort led by Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers upset the Heat and started a good trend for themselves.

Two nights later, the Sixers returned to the floor on the road in Los Angeles at full strength to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

While it wasn't the most inspiring performance from Philadelphia, the Sixers managed to come out on top with a second-straight victory. 

Then on Friday night, the Sixers faced the Los Angeles Clippers. After dropping a big lead and losing to the Clippers earlier in the year, the Sixers got revenge on Friday night as they dominated to pick up their third-straight win of the week.

Now, the Sixers will close out the week against the Phoenix Suns. Earlier in the season, the Sixers took on a tough five-point loss to Phoenix. Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers face off against the Suns once again? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Time: 6:00 PM ET.

Location: Footprint Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Suns TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Suns Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Suns -4.5

Moneyline: PHO -175, PHI +145

Total O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_17642560_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Suns: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17941346_168388689_lowres
News

Matisse Thybulle Feels More 'Dynamic' Playing Alongside James Harden

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17690375_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Daryl Morey Claps Back at Ty Lue for Joel Embiid, James Harden Criticism

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_17945631_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Bucks, Heat Losses Allow Sixers to Snag East's Top Seed For Now

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_17967674_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Appreciates MVP Chants in LA After Win Over Clippers

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_17955555_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Claims He's With Brooklyn Nets for Long Run

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_17968165_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Discusses Bouncing Back vs. Clippers on Friday

By Justin GrassoMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17968273_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Offers Slightly Concerning Update on Harden's Hamstring

By Justin GrassoMar 26, 2022