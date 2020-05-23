All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers: T.J. McConnell Believes Ben Simmons Critics are 'Unfair'

Justin Grasso

Being a superstar in the NBA is what every player aspires to be. However, the label has its downside. While basketball stars garner a ton of praise a lot of the time, there's always going to be critics nitpicking at a player's set of qualities to downplay their status in the league. For Philadelphia 76ers two-time All-Star, Ben Simmons, his jump shot is the issue.

Anybody who watches the slightest bit of basketball knows that Simmons is unwilling to take a jump shot consistently. As a perfectionist, Simmons admittedly wants to feel like he can knock down field goals at a high-percentage from a deeper range before he starts chucking up shots at a higher rate.

At times, it has affected the Sixers. And everybody understands that once Simmons starts utilizing his shot, it will help the team out tremendously. But as long as Simmons shies away from shooting the ball, the critics will continue to slander the third-year guard. And because of that, former 76ers guard T.J. McConnell believes Simmons is dealing with an "unfair" situation.

"[He's] one of the best point guards in the league," McConnell told Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire this week. "He's got to just kind of block out the noise and keep doing what he's doing. I think [the criticism is] unfair. He's a great player. He does everything at such an elite level, and that's what happens. People are going to nitpick the one thing that you struggle with."

[RELATED: Ben Simmons is Finally Ready to Step Outside His Comfort Zone]

For Simmons, his struggles are jump shots and three-pointers. How long will that narrative last? As long as Simmons keeps it alive. While the Sixers guard is confident knowing he's a two-time All-Star, Simmons has also made it clear that he's been a bit insecure about his shooting through his first three seasons in the NBA. 

When he gets back out onto the floor, though, the former first-overall pick says he's ready to start expanding his range as a player. Maybe then the critics will ease up. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Mike Scott Defends Philly Boobirds

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Mike Scott seems to embrace the struggles that Philly fans cause when they boo the home team.

Justin Grasso

Can the 76ers Survive the NBA Postseason Without Fans?

The Philadelphia 76ers have a real home-court advantage in South Philly. Without the their fans, though, they have proven to struggle. Can the Sixers survive this year's NBA postseason without a crowd to feed off?

Justin Grasso

Report: Philadelphia 76ers Practice Facility in New Jersey Remains Closed

As the rest of the NBA begins to open up practice facilities, the Philadelphia 76ers' facility in Camden, New Jersey remains closed.

Justin Grasso

Tracy McGrady Calls Out 76ers' Joel Embiid for Inconsistency

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently called out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for being inconsistent on the court.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Al Horford Calls Time Off an 'Unexpected Blessing'

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford sees the NBA hiatus as an unexpected blessing in some ways.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Jim Fixx's legacy resonates amid pandemic

SI's Daily Cover looks at the story of Jim Fixx, the co-founder of Nike who helped kickstart the fitness revolution in America by proving the mental and physical health benefits of running.

SI Wire

Best of SI: Chase Elliott Flips Off Kyle Busch After Getting Spun Into a Wall

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: drama on the NASCAR track, Paul Pierce’s ridiculous LeBron take and more.

SI Wire

Lakers' Jared Dudley Offers 2 Key Points on Potential NBA Return

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley recently offered two key points on an NBA return.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Recalls First NBA Start With the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Shake Milton recently recalled his first NBA start with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Reveals Funniest 76ers Player in the Group Chat

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Al Horford recently discussed the dynamic of the team's virtual group chat and revealed who believes is the funniest teammate.

Justin Grasso