76ers: T.J. McConnell Believes Ben Simmons Critics are 'Unfair'

Being a superstar in the NBA is what every player aspires to be. However, the label has its downside. While basketball stars garner a ton of praise a lot of the time, there's always going to be critics nitpicking at a player's set of qualities to downplay their status in the league. For Philadelphia 76ers two-time All-Star, Ben Simmons, his jump shot is the issue.

Anybody who watches the slightest bit of basketball knows that Simmons is unwilling to take a jump shot consistently. As a perfectionist, Simmons admittedly wants to feel like he can knock down field goals at a high-percentage from a deeper range before he starts chucking up shots at a higher rate.

At times, it has affected the Sixers. And everybody understands that once Simmons starts utilizing his shot, it will help the team out tremendously. But as long as Simmons shies away from shooting the ball, the critics will continue to slander the third-year guard. And because of that, former 76ers guard T.J. McConnell believes Simmons is dealing with an "unfair" situation.

"[He's] one of the best point guards in the league," McConnell told Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire this week. "He's got to just kind of block out the noise and keep doing what he's doing. I think [the criticism is] unfair. He's a great player. He does everything at such an elite level, and that's what happens. People are going to nitpick the one thing that you struggle with."

For Simmons, his struggles are jump shots and three-pointers. How long will that narrative last? As long as Simmons keeps it alive. While the Sixers guard is confident knowing he's a two-time All-Star, Simmons has also made it clear that he's been a bit insecure about his shooting through his first three seasons in the NBA.

When he gets back out onto the floor, though, the former first-overall pick says he's ready to start expanding his range as a player. Maybe then the critics will ease up.

