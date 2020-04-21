All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Ben Simmons is Finally Ready to Step Outside His Comfort Zone

Justin Grasso

"Shoot a three, you coward!" became NBA fans, and Ben Simmons haters' favorite line to use for the Philadelphia 76ers point guard after the 2017-2018 NBA Playoff run. As an NBA point guard, Simmons is expected to shoot from mid to long-range -- but the two-time All-Star hasn't felt confident enough to unleash his shot just yet.

Instead, Simmons has been focusing on mastering the skills he's good at, such as passing and defending. That mindset has drawn tons of criticism from fans all over as many have grown frustrated with Simmons' unwillingness to shoot the ball outside of his comfort zone. 

While Simmons did push boundaries by attempting a couple of three-pointers throughout the 2019-2020 season, the third-year guard clearly wasn't ready to unlock his untapped potential just yet -- even after his head coach practically begged him to try.

"You can pass this along to his agent, family, friends, and to him," Sixers' coach Brett Brown said back in December after Simmons knocked down his second three-pointer of the season. "I want a three-point shot a game -- minimum. The pull-up twos -- I'm fine with whatever is open. But I'm interested in the three-point shot."

Simmons not only failed to take at least one three-point shot in every game; he hasn't even attempted a single one since his head coach publicly called him out for it. "I have failed," Brown admitted a month later. "It's something we're all mindful of. This is one of those things that is never going away. The attention that this has received is remarkable. You know, I own it. I gotta help him find this."

Why the Hesitation?

Ben Simmons is a confident player. Oftentimes, fans and critics of his tend to call the former No. 1 pick cocky for the way he presents himself. Deep down, though, Simmons has his insecurities and knows his own weaknesses. While Simmons understands he can shoot the three-ball, the Sixers' guard is somewhat of a perfectionist. So the idea of not shooting at a high percentage seems to rattle Simmons a bit. 

"Ben loves to be efficient," says Simmons' brother, Sean Tribe, according to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan. "He wants to make the correct move -- not the wrong move -- and sometimes that's a hindrance. You need to experiment with things, and sometimes you might fail. The acceptance of failure is something Ben needs to be comfortable with. That will come along through hard times, experiences of losing."

Fans have been begging for Simmons to shoot consistently. Although he claims he doesn't hear the crowd or listen to what's said, Simmons has acknowledged there's "a little too much emphasis" on his lack of chucking up threes. At the same time, though, he understands the potential that comes with unlocking this part of his game.

"I know it's going to come," Simmons said. "It's a matter of me being comfortable doing it. I've got to make it a point of emphasis. I could be one of those guys shooting 30% right now. But I'd rather be one of those guys shooting 40%."

Not for a second was Simmons going to let the outside noise force him to attempt something he's not totally comfortable with yet. While that mindset might've frustrated fans, critics, coaches, or even teammates in the past, the two-time All-Star is finally turning a corner. "I feel like I want to take [threes] now, Simmons told MacMullan. "I've prepped so much for it; when I do it, it will work."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers Expect Ben Simmons to Heal Up for NBA's Return

The Philadelphia 76ers believe that if and when the NBA season resumes, Ben Simmons will be healthy enough to play.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Urges NBA Fans to Stop Debating After Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance'

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris wants NBA fans to just appreciate Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Documentary and stop debating all the time.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Pittman Jr. and the Coronavirus Draft

He's got NFL genes. NFL skills. An NFL body. But no one—not even a star in this epic draft class of pass catchers—is immune to the massive change brought on by an epidemic. His upside down world is everyone's upside down world. His draft experience is every prospect's experience.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Go 'All In' For Michael Rubin's Challenge

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Allen Iverson Joined Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge last week. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers are getting involved as an organization.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Couldn't Believe 76ers Wanted Him Back Last Summer

Philadelphia 76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz felt for sure he wouldn't be back with the team that drafted him in 2020. So he couldn't believe it when the Sixers came calling last summer.

Justin Grasso

NBA Won't Make Same Mistake With COVID-19 Testing Before Returning

The NBA needs large-scale COVID-19 testing in order to return this season. However, the league won't make the same mistake this time around.

Justin Grasso

Despite Signing With Pelicans, JJ Redick, 76ers Had Mutual Interest

Although he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason, JJ Redick did have interest in finishing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Michael Rubin Celebrates Early Success of 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers Partner Michael Rubin recently celebrated the success of his virtual charity, the 'All In' challenge.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris is Keeping a Quarantine Beard

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently said he refuses to shave his beard or get a haircut until the NBA returns to action.

Justin Grasso

JJ Redick Doesn't Believe Brett Brown is a Problem for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has taken on a lot of criticism lately. However, former Sixer JJ Redick recently defended his old coach.

Justin Grasso