76ers' Tobias Harris Goes Down With an Injury in Game 4

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has left Game 4 against the Boston Celtics early with a suspected head injury. The injury occurred during the third quarter when Harris went up for a rebound and failed to land on his feet while coming down.

As Harris came down, he took a nasty spill and landed on his face. For a few minutes, the Sixers veteran laid on the court while Sixers trainers came out to get a look at him. After staying down for a bit, Philly's forward was able to stand up and walk off the court and back to the locker room on his own power.

Harris appeared to be bleeding from the side of his head as he exited the court. He left the game after spending just under 30 minutes on the court through three quarters. Before his injury, Harris was shooting five for nine from the field, totaling for 16 points.

Per a Sixers spokesperson, Tobias Harris has been diagnosed with a left eye laceration after being evaluated back in the locker room. Also, the Sixers forward was evaluated for a concussion, which came back negative as he showed no symptoms. Shortly after leaving the game, Harris got cleaned up and had his injured eyed bandaged up before returning to the bench. Fortunately, the Sixers forward is fine and cleared to go back into the game. He checked back in with 6:20 left to go in the fourth quarter. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

