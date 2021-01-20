76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Wednesday Night

After taking a tough two-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers were seeking revenge on Sunday as they were set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road for the second half of a back to back.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 tracing, the game was postponed. That gave the Sixers two days off before they returned to practice on Tuesday. For the first time in a while, the Sixers were nearly fully healthy at practice.

And on Wednesday, as the Sixers welcome the Boston Celtics to town for the first time since the preseason, the 76ers will have all but two players available. Mike Scott and Vincent Poirier were both ruled out on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, other key players such as Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz are both expected to return after missing time. On the other hand, the Celtics have a few injury setbacks of their own as several players, including their star forward Jayson Tatum, have been ruled out on Wednesday.

Plan on tuning into the Sixers versus Celtics game on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -189, BOS +155

O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM

