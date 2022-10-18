76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

Another season begins for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Throughout the summer, the Sixers have prepared a ton for their 2022-2023 run. From summer workouts in Los Angeles to a week-long training camp in Charleston, the Sixers have done all they could to build optimal chemistry before the games begin.

Although preseason doesn’t count for anything, the Sixers were happy to go unbeaten in matchups against the Hornets, Cavaliers, and the Nets. Now, they are looking forward to firing up Game 1 of 82 on Tuesday night, beginning with a rivalry game against the Boston Celtics.

Last season, the Sixers and the Celtics split their regular season series. Boston picked up a win at home in the first outing against Philly, and the Sixers took a victory home from TD Garden in the next outing. Both teams split a game in Philadelphia to end the regular season series 2-2.

In the playoffs, the Celtics went in as the second seed and made an Eastern Conference Finals run. After the Sixers fell short to the Miami Heat in round two, the Celtics defeated the Heat and went to the Finals before losing the title to the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics will look to begin defending their conference title on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the 76ers hope to send a message to the rest of the East’s top teams as they look forward to putting their improved roster to work this week.

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Celtics battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: TD Garden

How to Watch

National Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +130, BOS -154

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook