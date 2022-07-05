Skip to main content
76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream Sixers’ Summer League Opener

Just a couple of months ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their 2022 playoff run with a Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat. After getting eliminated from the second round of the playoffs for the second-straight season, the Sixers went into the offseason knowing they must upgrade and get better.

Although the 2022 offseason is just getting started as free agency opened late last week, the Sixers are looking to get some competitive games in again with their young guys this week. Over the last few days, the Sixers’ Summer League squad fired up a multi-day mini-camp.

On Tuesday, the Sixers will tip off the first of several games they will participate in while out in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their first opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EDT.

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Sixers’ Summer League Roster

Julian Champagnie

Isaiah Joe

Trevelin Queen

Jaden Springer

Charlie Brown Jr.

Justin Smith

Charles Bassey

Grant Riller

Cassius Winston

Malik Ellison

Tyler Bey

Filip Petrusev

Myles Powell

Aminu Mohammed

Michael Foster Jr.

Paul Reed

Fred Sims Jr.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

