76ers vs. Lakers: Georges Niang's Playing Status for Friday Night

Tyrese Maxey won’t be the only Philadelphia 76ers player out with a foot injury on Friday night. Along with the third-year guard, who continues to rehab a small fracture in his foot, Sixers forward Georges Niang will miss Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with right foot soreness.

Friday’s matchup marks the second-straight game Niang will miss. On Monday, when the Sixers participated in a double-overtime thriller against the Houston Rockets, Niang was issued the night off.

Monday’s game marked the first time Niang missed a matchup this season.

For the second-straight season, Niang has been one of the Sixers’ most reliable deep shooters. In the first 23 games of the year, Niang averaged 20 minutes per game off the bench. Prior to missing his first game on Monday night, Niang was averaging 43 percent from beyond the arc while putting up ten points per game.

While Maxey and Niang are guaranteed to miss Friday’s game due to injuries, the Sixers have another veteran on the injury report who could be absent against the Lakers.

According to the team’s injury report, Danuel House Jr. is dealing with a foot laceration. While he hasn’t been ruled out just yet, House is questionable for the matchup. Considering he’s missed the Sixers’ last two practices, the veteran wing will be a game-time decision on Friday.

The Sixers and the Lakers are set to battle it out at 7:30 PM ET. on Friday night.

