76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

Everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the 76ers and the Lakers.

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their West Coast road trip with the second half of a back-to-back set of games on Sunday night. The trip started off with a bang, as the Sixers paid a visit to the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Although the Sixers had a 20-point lead early on in the game as they dominated in every aspect, the Jazz fought back in the second quarter and made it difficult for the Sixers to conduct a blowout victory.

It would take a while for the Jazz to finally complete their mission of putting together a comeback, but they did manage to get out in front of the Sixers with a small lead late in the fourth quarter.

For a moment, it seemed the Sixers might struggle to make it out of Utah with a victory, but the Sixers received a dominant fourth-quarter performance from James Harden, followed up with a dagger fadeaway jumper by Joel Embiid.

The Sixers managed to put the Jazz away with a one-point win. Now, the Sixers are out in Los Angeles to face the Lakers for the second time this season.

In the December 9 matchup in South Philly between the Sixers and the Lakers, both teams needed overtime to settle the score. By the time the game went into the extra period, the Lakers had run out of steam. As a result, the Sixers put Los Angeles away with a 133-122 victory.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Lakers battle it out once again? Here’s everything you need to know

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET.

Location: Crytpo.com Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Lakers TV Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Lakers Listen: ESPNLA 710

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -154, LAL +130

Total O/U: 234.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook