76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday
Coming off of a tough win against the Toronto Raptors at home on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to close out the year with a victory over the Orlando Magic on New Year's Eve on Thursday night.
For the third time this season, the Sixers will face an opponent on the road. Last year, Philly had one of the league's most disappointing records away from home. This year, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is hoping to lead the charge in changing that.
So far, Philly's off to a decent start as they picked up a win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden last Saturday. But then, the following night, they got stomped out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.
On Thursday, they'll face an undefeated opponent in the Orlando Magic. Philly has struggled against Orlando in the recent past as they always give the Sixers a hard time. Thursday's game will be no different as Markelle Fultz, and the Magic are on a roll.
Will the 76ers ring in the new year with a tough road victory? Or will they get off on the wrong foot and begin the season with a losing record away from home? Soon enough, we'll see. Plan on tuning into Thursday's game? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
Date: Thursday, December 31, 2020
Time: 6:30 PM EST.
Location: Amway Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Magic TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Florida
Magic Listen: 96.9 The Game
76ers Stream: Click Here
Magic Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -2.5
Moneyline: PHI -140, ORL +215
O/U: 216.5
*Odds are provided by The Action Network