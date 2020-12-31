76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday

The 76ers hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Coming off of a tough win against the Toronto Raptors at home on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to close out the year with a victory over the Orlando Magic on New Year's Eve on Thursday night.

For the third time this season, the Sixers will face an opponent on the road. Last year, Philly had one of the league's most disappointing records away from home. This year, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is hoping to lead the charge in changing that.

So far, Philly's off to a decent start as they picked up a win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden last Saturday. But then, the following night, they got stomped out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.

On Thursday, they'll face an undefeated opponent in the Orlando Magic. Philly has struggled against Orlando in the recent past as they always give the Sixers a hard time. Thursday's game will be no different as Markelle Fultz, and the Magic are on a roll.

Will the 76ers ring in the new year with a tough road victory? Or will they get off on the wrong foot and begin the season with a losing record away from home? Soon enough, we'll see. Plan on tuning into Thursday's game? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Thursday, December 31, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: Amway Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Magic TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Florida

Magic Listen: 96.9 The Game

76ers Stream: Click Here

Magic Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -140, ORL +215

O/U: 216.5

*Odds are provided by The Action Network

Pregame Reading