76ers vs. Magic: Live Updates From Sixers' Friday Night Seeding Game

Justin Grasso

Thursday was a tough day for the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite grabbing a win on Wednesday afternoon, the Sixers had a hard time celebrating knowing one of the team's All-Stars could potentially miss time moving forward.

Ben Simmons' knee injury from the third quarter of Wednesday's game was diagnosed as a left kneecap subluxation. In simpler terms, a dislocated kneecap. What's next for Simmons is still up in the air, but we know for sure he won't be available for Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic.

With Simmons out, the Sixers need everybody in the rotation to step it up a notch on both sides of the ball. And moving forward, we can expect Joel Embiid to control the game a lot more as Brett Brown wants his big man acquiring even more touches than he already has in the previous three matchups.

Friday will offer the Sixers a good look at how they could look for a little while without Simmons in the mix. And the Magic are coming into the matchup hungry as they look to remain in the Eastern Conference's playoff picture. Plus, Orlando possesses a couple of former Sixers who could very well view Friday as a statement game against their former teams.

Follow along here as we'll be updating before and throughout the game beginning with Brett Brown's pregame press conference, which is set to start at 4:45 PM EST. 

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Odds: 76ers -4.5, O/U 223.5

Broadcast: TNT, NBC Sports Philadelphia +

Pregame Reading

Sixers Injury Report

Mike Scott (knee): Available

Glenn Robinson III (hip): Doubtful

Ben Simmons (knee): Out

Magic Injury Report

Michael Carter-Williams (foot): Out

Aaron Gordon (hamstring): Out

Jonathan Isaac (knee): Out

Brett Brown's Pregame Notes

  • Brett Brown doesn't believe Tobias Harris has more pressure on him with Simmons out of the lineup. Instead, he called it "an extended opportunity." He believes without Simmons this is an opportunity to galvanize the team. 
  • There is not an update on Ben Simmons right now. "When information becomes available, our club will share it with the public but as it sits, there is no update."
  • Brett Brown talked about how fortunate he was "to be around one of the greatest low post players ever" in Spurs legend Tim Duncan and also Greg Popovich because it helps him apply the knowledge he learned in San Antonio to coaching Joel Embiid in Philly. Once again, Brown raved about Embiid's low post play down in the bubble. 

Sixers' Starting Lineup

PG: Shake Milton

SG: Josh Richardson

SF: Tobias Harris

PF: Al Horford

C: Joel Embiid

