76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to begin a new week on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, their big rivalry game against the Brooklyn Nets won’t have as much juice as it did initially, considering several key Sixers will miss the matchup due to injury.

Former Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden was set to miss the matchup weeks ago, as he suffered a tendon strain last month. As the Sixers’ medical staff issued Harden a multi-week timeline before his return, the star guard remains out for the time being.

Tyrese Maxey was the next key starter for the Sixers to suffer an injury recently. During last Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Maxey landed awkwardly, which caused him to fracture his foot. As a result, Maxey is forced to sit out for a few weeks as well.

Then came the injury to Joel Embiid. During last Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Embiid also suffered a foot injury. While his setback doesn’t seem severe enough to take him off the floor for multiple weeks, Embiid will miss Tuesday’s matchup against the Nets, putting the matchup between Ben Simmons and himself off until a later date.

Without the star trio, the show must go on for the shorthanded Sixers. And they’ll host the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season in South Philly on primetime TV.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nets battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

Nets TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets Listen: 101.9 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Nets -7.5

Moneyline: PHI +260, BKN -333

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook