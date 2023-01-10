76ers vs. Pistons: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting a key reinforcement back in the mix on Tuesday night as Joel Embiid is set to make his return to the court, according to a team official.

Lately, Embiid’s been dealing with foot soreness. His recent concerns started last Monday when the Sixers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for a rematch. During the second quarter of the matchup, Embiid was down and in pain, grabbing at his foot.

Despite getting up and walking slowly off the court, Embiid returned to action and finished the game out as the Sixers cruised past the Pelicans with a victory.

After the game, Embiid discussed how he was feeling physically, as the big man entered that matchup listed as questionable due to a sore back.

“Not good,” Embiid said regarding his back. "It’s just been getting tight lately. I don’t know. I’m glad we got the win, and we did a great job tonight, especially having lost against them earlier, you know, last week. So, it was good to see us bounce back.”

Two nights later, Embiid was questionable due to foot soreness. Eventually, he was downgraded to out against the Indiana Pacers. When the Sixers faced the Chicago Bulls last Friday, Embiid missed his second-straight game. Then when the Sixers paid a visit to the Detroit Pistons, Embiid stayed back in Philadelphia as he was ruled out for the afternoon matchup.

Before Sunday’s game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Embiid’s been working out, but the team didn’t want to rush him back into action unless he’s one hundred percent. Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid was upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Pistons.

On Tuesday morning, Embiid participated in the Sixers’ morning shootaround, signaling a potential return. Fortunately for Philadelphia, that’s the case. After missing the last three games, Embiid is set to return to the floor on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Before going out, Embiid’s been averaging 36 points, ten rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block while shooting 55 percent from the field and 44 percent from three in the last 14 games he’s appeared in.

