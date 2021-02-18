76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Wednesday

NewsSI.COM
The Philadelphia 76ers just wrapped up their most difficult stretch of the season so far on Monday night. After facing the Sacramento Kings last Tuesday, the Sixers started off on the right foot as they took on a four-game road trip out West.

However, they quickly fell into a hole as they lost the next three games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, and the Utah Jazz. Now, the Sixers are set to return home on Wednesday night for a matchup against the shorthanded Houston Rockets.

The Rockets, who are dealing with a handful of key injuries, have lost their last six games. On Wednesday night, Houston doesn't anticipate having Eric Gordon, Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood, and possible P.J. Tucker on the court.

While the Sixers have had their fair share of injury concerns and on-court struggles as of late, they should be able to bounce back and climb out of their mini-slump on Wednesday as they're heavily favored over the Rockets.

Plan on tuning into Wednesday night's primetime ESPN matchup between the 76ers and the Rockets? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Rockets TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Rockets Listen: KBME 790

76ers Stream: Click here

Rockets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -11

Moneyline: PHI -620, HOU +460

O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided By BetMGM

