76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers just wrapped up their most difficult stretch of the season so far on Monday night. After facing the Sacramento Kings last Tuesday, the Sixers started off on the right foot as they took on a four-game road trip out West.
However, they quickly fell into a hole as they lost the next three games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, and the Utah Jazz. Now, the Sixers are set to return home on Wednesday night for a matchup against the shorthanded Houston Rockets.
The Rockets, who are dealing with a handful of key injuries, have lost their last six games. On Wednesday night, Houston doesn't anticipate having Eric Gordon, Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood, and possible P.J. Tucker on the court.
While the Sixers have had their fair share of injury concerns and on-court struggles as of late, they should be able to bounce back and climb out of their mini-slump on Wednesday as they're heavily favored over the Rockets.
Plan on tuning into Wednesday night's primetime ESPN matchup between the 76ers and the Rockets? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets
Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Rockets TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Rockets Listen: KBME 790
76ers Stream: Click here
Rockets Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -11
Moneyline: PHI -620, HOU +460
O/U: 226.5
*All Odds are Provided By BetMGM