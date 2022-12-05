76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

Everything you need to know for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and the Grizzlies.

After continuing their hot streak last Monday with a win at home over the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for a multi-city trip, beginning in Cleveland.

For the first time this season, the Sixers took on the improved Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday, and Philly quickly found out that extending a five-game win streak against the Cavs would not be easy.

A high-percentage shooting game from the Cavaliers caused the 76ers to take on a bad loss. Following their worst loss of the season, the Sixers hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

While the 76ers put up a better fight on Friday, they ran into similar issues as the Cavs game two nights prior. After failing to construct a comeback, the 76ers found themselves coming up short against the Grizzlies and snagging their second-straight loss.

Now, the Sixers will look to close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday. The matchup marks the first of two matchups between the two teams. With the Sixers on a two-game skid and potentially getting reinforcements on Monday, they’ll look to bounce back in a big way as they look to get back into the winner’s column on Monday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Rockets battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Date: Monday, December 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Toyota Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Rockets TV Brodcast: AT&T SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Rockets Listen: KBME

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, HOU +240

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook