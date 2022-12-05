76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday
After continuing their hot streak last Monday with a win at home over the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for a multi-city trip, beginning in Cleveland.
For the first time this season, the Sixers took on the improved Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday, and Philly quickly found out that extending a five-game win streak against the Cavs would not be easy.
A high-percentage shooting game from the Cavaliers caused the 76ers to take on a bad loss. Following their worst loss of the season, the Sixers hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
While the 76ers put up a better fight on Friday, they ran into similar issues as the Cavs game two nights prior. After failing to construct a comeback, the 76ers found themselves coming up short against the Grizzlies and snagging their second-straight loss.
Now, the Sixers will look to close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday. The matchup marks the first of two matchups between the two teams. With the Sixers on a two-game skid and potentially getting reinforcements on Monday, they’ll look to bounce back in a big way as they look to get back into the winner’s column on Monday.
Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Rockets battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets
Date: Monday, December 5, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM ET.
Location: Toyota Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Rockets TV Brodcast: AT&T SportsNet
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Rockets Listen: KBME
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -7.5
Moneyline: PHI -300, HOU +240
Total O/U: 221.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook