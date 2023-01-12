76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The matchup marks the second time the Sixers and the Thunder will battle it out this season.
As December winded down, and so did 2022, the Sixers and the Thunder wrapped up the year with a matchup against one another in Oklahoma City. At the time, the Sixers missed three starters.
Going into the matchup, Philadelphia added James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Tyrese Maxey to their injury report. Considering it was the second matchup of a back-to-back, the Sixers seemed likely to offer some guys rest. Sure enough, Tucker, Harden, and Maxey were all ruled out.
Led by Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers still found success against an undermanned and rebuilding Thunder team. With a 116-96 victory, the Sixers rang in the new year with a victory.
Now, the two teams will meet for the second and final time this season on Thursday. This time around, they’ll go head-to-head at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Thunder battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Thunder TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Thunder Listen: WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -14.5
Moneyline: PHI -450, OKC+350
Total O/U: 231.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook