76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

Everything you need to know for Thursday's matchup between the 76ers and the Thunder.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The matchup marks the second time the Sixers and the Thunder will battle it out this season.

As December winded down, and so did 2022, the Sixers and the Thunder wrapped up the year with a matchup against one another in Oklahoma City. At the time, the Sixers missed three starters.

Going into the matchup, Philadelphia added James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Tyrese Maxey to their injury report. Considering it was the second matchup of a back-to-back, the Sixers seemed likely to offer some guys rest. Sure enough, Tucker, Harden, and Maxey were all ruled out.

Led by Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers still found success against an undermanned and rebuilding Thunder team. With a 116-96 victory, the Sixers rang in the new year with a victory.

Now, the two teams will meet for the second and final time this season on Thursday. This time around, they’ll go head-to-head at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Thunder battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thunder TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Thunder Listen: WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -14.5

Moneyline: PHI -450, OKC+350

Total O/U: 231.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook