76ers vs. Wizards: Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Season Opener

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Season Opener

The Sixers are set to take on the Washington Wizards Wednesday.
The preseason is officially in the rearview. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards for their first meaningful matchup of the 2020-2021 NBA season. It was quite a quick turnaround for the 76ers, who only competed in two games during the preseason.

Now, Philly will host Washington for a game that will count towards their 2020-2021 record. Doc Rivers, Danny Green, Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, and others will make their 76ers debuts, while a familiar foe, Russell Westbrook, will make his debut with the Wizards after getting traded by the Houston Rockets weeks ago.

The Sixers have had moderate success against the Wizards over the years as they've gone 4-2 against Washington over the last two seasons. Unfortunately, their record against Russell Westbrook-led teams is notably bad.

Westbrook has played against Sixers center Joel Embiid five times in his career. Westbrook's teams came out on top every single time. Will that change on Wednesday night? Soon enough, we'll see. Plan on tuning in to the season opener? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: December 23, 2020

Time: 7:00 pm est.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Wizards Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5 

Moneyline: +240/-300

O/U: 229.5

*Odds are provided by The Action Network

